Popular Newcastle fish and chip shop to close for winter ‘due to rising costs’

A popular fish and chip shop in Newcastle is set to close for the winter months due to the “rising costs” making the running of the business “unviable”.

John Mac’s has been serving visitors and locals alike in the seaside resort for more than 15 years and told customers that, from September 24, the takeaway will close until March.

A member of staff posted on Facebook: “We would like to thank are [sic] loyal customers from far and wide for their custom, but with a heavy heart we will be closing on 24th September for the winter with rising costs it isn't viable to open but hopefully we will be back stronger in March 2023 again thank you for all your support and take care and look after each other.”

The long-term staff member has worked in the takeaway for over six years and told Belfast Telegraph that the choice to close was not an easy one to make, but one that was “necessary” so that the eatery did not have to increase their prices further.

“Everything has near enough tripled in price for us,” she said.

“We would use the old-style beef dripping in our food but the price of it has risen dramatically, as has the price of our packaging and paper products.

“A fish supper at the minute costs £8.90 but realistically we should be charging £10 to make a profit but the owner doesn’t want to put the prices up anymore, it just wouldn’t be fair on our customers,” she added.

“It’s different in a restaurant if you’re sitting in, but not when you’re going to a chippy for a takeaway and paying that price.

“The cost of gas has also gone up, for one month our bill was almost £3,000, and that isn’t even including electric, so it’s increasingly difficult to sustain.”

The staff member explained that, while the winter is usually a quieter time for the business, the summer was also much quieter this year.

“There just wasn’t the same crowds this year even though we were busy with a few festivals and events, people just can’t spend the money,” she said.

“People can’t afford to eat out as much with their own bills of gas and electric.

“Our regular customers are usually out-of-towners like caravan owners or visitors from elsewhere who come to Newcastle for the day out for their usual.

“While we would normally only work the end of the week or the weekends in the winter, this year this wouldn’t even be sustainable,” she added.

“We are hoping to reopen for March next year ready for the summer season, but that’s all depending on how things go.”