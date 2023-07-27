Popular NI chippy goes on the market as owner set to retire

Dolphin chippy goes on the market in Dungannon. (Pic on CPS website).

An award-winning Co Tyrone chippy founded more than three decades ago has been put on the market for “likeminded” individuals.

The Dolphin, based on George’s Street in Dungannon since it moved there in 2005, is currently on the market with potential buyers encouraged to “take on the challenge of continuing the success of this business”.

The business, which originally opened on Donaghmore Road back in 1989, is owned by Malachy Mallon and has represented Northern Ireland in the National Fish & Chip Awards on a number of occasions.

As the chippy approaches its 34th birthday, Mr Mallon has decided to put down his chip shovel and retire.

A for sale ad on CPS Property states: “CPS are delighted to have been appointed to list for sale due to retirement this award winning and well-established Fish & Chip Shop business; that has been in business over the last 34 Years.

"Dolphin chip shop is situated within Dungannon town, Co. Tyrone and offers a fantastic opportunity for a like-minded individual(s) within the industry or someone looking to enter the industry to take on the challenge of continuing the success of this business.

"Dolphin chip shop has been awarded Area Winner 2015 and Regional Winner 2016-2020.”

Based in a predominately commercial location, with typically high volumes of passing trade, the ground floor premises can be accessed via an electric roller shutter.

This well fitted interior comes with a wooden frame glazed shop front and has part stainless steel cladding on the walls.

Inside walls and flooring are tiled and the building has been well maintained throughout.

The property has a cold room, storage cupboards, preparation room, store room, separate bathroom, CCTV, and security alarm system.

There is an incentivised initial asking price of £30,000 for the lease, with further payments to be made down the road.

Subject to a successful sale a new five year lease will be drawn up.