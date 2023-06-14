Popular Our Place in Space trail set to land in Vietnam

Our Place in Space set to land in Vietnam. Pic by Nerve Centre/Oliver Jeffers.

Northern Ireland’s popular solar system trail Our Place in Space is set to land in Vietnam

The installation designed by a creative team including artist Oliver Jeffers and astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt led by Londonderry’s Nerve Centre has already attracted more than one million visitors across the UK.

The interactive 3D sculpture trail that takes people on a voyage through a scale model of the solar system has proven hugely successful in Derry, Belfast, Liverpool, Cambridge and North Down.

Later in the autumn it will pop up in parks and lakes across central Hanoi for two weeks accompanied by an exciting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths)-based learning and events programme.

“Our Place in Space encourages people to reflect on humanity’s place within the universe and what it means to exist on Earth, the only place known to harbour life,” Mr Jeffers said.

"With distance comes perspective. The Vietnam trail will explore what happens to our perspective when we look back at Earth from Space, and how we can come together to tackle issues like the climate emergency,”

The project will see the Nerve Centre partner with Vietnamese social enterprise Think Playgrounds and is part of the British Council’s UK/ Viet Nam Season which will run from June to December.

The theme of the event, which marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Vietnam, is focused on climate and the environment and shared heritage.

It seeks to bring together thought leaders, academics, educators, entrepreneurs, and artists from various organisations to share ideas and experiences, and discuss existing and future collaborations in the areas of arts and culture, education and English.

Ulster University will be running a fully funded scholarship programme for Vietnamese English language teachers to study an online Masters course in English language teaching.

Oliver Jeffers and Stephen Smarrt. Pic by Nerve Centre.

In addition to online teaching, the programme of study will include two weeks at the University’s Coleraine campus, with students given the opportunity to undertake a teaching placement at a local north coast or north west school.

David Lewis, executive producer at Nerve Centre, said: “The Nerve Centre is delighted to follow on from the success of Our Place in Space in the UK, with an exciting, new iteration of the project in Hanoi.

"Our Place in Space is a remarkable installation that combines science, art and technology. Oliver Jeffers’ signature illustrative style speaks a universal language, which we are sure will connect with audiences in Viet Nam.”

Meanwhile Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland said: “We are thrilled to have a number of Northern Ireland organisations as part of this year's UK/Viet Nam Season.

"Tackling shared challenges and fostering cultural exchange, this Season presents a unique opportunity for deepening Northern Ireland's relations with Viet Nam.

“We hope the Season will provide an opportunity for people from both countries to strengthen existing bonds and forge new creative partnerships in English, education, and arts and culture, and look forward to the inspiring months ahead.”