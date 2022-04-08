Popular Portadown student killed in Cookstown lorry accident ‘had whole life ahead of him’

Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old who died after a collision involving a vehicle recovery lorry on Wednesday.

Lee Usher, from Portadown, was walking on the Tullywiggan Road in Cookstown, close to the junction with Bramble Lane, at around 3.45pm when the accident happened. Emergency services tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Mr Usher was a student at the Loughry campus of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, based just outside Cookstown, where he was studying for a food business management degree.

Cafre director Martin McKendry passed on his sympathies to the young man’s family.

“Lee was a bright student on our food business management degree and was a popular member of Cafre’s Loughry campus community,” he said.

“He will be sadly missed by his fellow students and the staff at Cafre, who are being provided with support. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Councillors from the Portadown area also passed on their condolences.

The DUP’s Darryn Causby said his “thoughts and prayers are with Lee’s family”.

SDLP councillor Eamon McNeill added: My heart goes out to them. It’s just such a tragedy about this young man, who had his whole life ahead of him.”

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy also passed on his sympathies to the young man’s grieving relatives.

Life After, a support service for people who have lost loved ones as a result of road traffic collisions, posted on Facebook that it was saddened to hear of Mr Usher’s death.

“We at Life After offer our deepest sympathies to the Usher family and wish you God’s richest blessings in the days and months ahead,” said Chris Sherrard, a member of the Life After support team.

“We are there to provide support and assistance if or when required.”

The PSNI is investigating the fatal accident.

The force’s collision investigation unit appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who saw Lee or the vehicle involved in the area around the time of the accident, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage,” a spokesperson said.