Popular south Belfast ice cream parlour put up for sale

A popular south Belfast ice cream parlour which has been running for almost four decades has been put up for sale.

Barnams, situated on the Lisburn Road, has been trading for 35 years and posted on social media saying they are selling the business as a result of retirement.

In the social media post they wrote: Barnams is a well-established café/ ice-cream parlour, trading for 35+ years. It has enjoyed 3 generations of loyal clients.

“Sadly due to retirement it is currently for sale.

“For further information genuine buyers can contact Aki (manager) or UPS Lisburn Road.”

In their listing, UPS described the site as being “well known for its famous ice cream in a great trading location”.

“Barnams has been on the Lisburn Road for 40 years benefiting from busy passing footfall and regular repeat trade from the local area,” they added.

The announcement marks the second ice cream shop to hit the market in the last few days.

On Monday it was announced that a Morelli’s ice cream store is up for sale on east Belfast’s Belmont Road.

The premises is now on the market as a going concern for offers over £35,000.

Listed by Independent Commercial, potential buyers are told: “Rarely does the opportunity present itself to acquire a thriving business located in the hub of the Belmont Road in East Belfast.”

As an established business that stretches right back to 1911, the listing adds that Morelli’s has become recognised as “one of the leading and award-winning boutique style ice cream parlours in east Belfast”.

The ground floor commercial premises includes a prominent location for footfall, making it an “advantageous and sought-after site”.