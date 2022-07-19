Popular west Belfast bakery latest to close ‘indefinitely’ amid rising costs

A popular west Belfast bakery is the latest Northern Irish establishment to announce they are closing amid rising costs.

Baps Deli & Desserts, which is based on the Stewartstown Road in the city, said they are closing “indefinitely” from August 1.

They blamed the fact “costs have went up over the last few months” and said it was no longer “cost effective” for the business to continue operating.

They added the closure may be reversed in the future following a review of costs.

It is just the latest in a series of closures throughout the industry across Northern Ireland in recent months.

Earlier this month, Moo To You operated from Streamvale Farm in Belfast said they were to cease trading citing “continued increase” in their costs.

Ballynahinch’s Coulter Restaurant, based in Dromore Street also shut down blaming issues over “recruiting staff” and “rising costs”.

It followed Bia Rebel Ramen on Belfast’s Ormeau Road closing last month and Newcastle-based Copper Seafood and Grill claiming soaring costs forced them to shut their doors until further notice.

In a Facebook post, Baps Deli & Desserts wrote: “Hello folks, it’s with a heavy heart we have decided to close indefinitely.

“We will close our doors on the 1st of August we hope to see you all before our final day to say goodbye.

All of our costs have went up over the last few months. It is not cost effective for us to keep going at this time.

“We will review these costs in the near future and if we feel we can make it work again we will reopen.

“We would like to thank our customers for their support it's been greatly appreciated.

“To our staff, thank you so much for your understanding. You are more to us than staff. You are our friends and will remain so forever.”