Population of Northern Ireland passes 1.9m

The population in Northern Ireland has continued to increase, Nisra statistics have shown (Mark Marlow/PA)

The population of Northern Ireland grew to 1.911 million at the end of June 2022, according to the Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The new population figure is an annual increase of 6,000 (0.3%) on the 2021 estimate.

Nisra said 3,800 more births than deaths were recorded, and there was a gain of 2,300 people due to net migration, with 27,000 people moving to Northern Ireland to live and 24,700 leaving to live elsewhere.

Nisra said the population continues to age with the number of people aged 65 or over increasing by 1.9% to 335,400.

The population aged 85 and over increased by 2.1% to 41,100.

The number of children aged under 16 remained stable at 389,400.

The population in only one area decreased over the year to mid-2022, with a decline of 0.2% in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Belfast experienced the largest growth over the year with an increase of 0.9%.