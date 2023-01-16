Port checks in Liverpool and Stranraer could help deliver solution to NI Protocol, says UUP leader

Doug Beattie said Northern Ireland was on the ‘window sill of the Union’ without an Executive in place

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said border checks at Liverpool or Stranraer could be a solution to the Protocol impasse

The principle of checks taking place in Northern Ireland has been at the centre of concerns among unionists

Customs checks at ports in Great Britain rather than in Northern Ireland could help deliver a solution on the NI Protocol for some elements of unionism, the Ulster Unionist leader has said.

Doug Beattie told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme that checks would have to take place, but their location could be altered to ease the concerns of some unionists.

“We are really talking about checks on goods coming from Great Britain through Northern Ireland into the Irish Republic or wider European Union,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

“There do need to be checks on that and we accept that, but why does it have to be Belfast and Larne?

“Why can’t it be Liverpool and Stranraer to take the sting out of it a little bit? But for goods that are going to the European Union, we accept that there need to be checks.”

The UK has proposed “green” and “red” customs lanes for goods, separating those only going to Northern Ireland from those which will go on to the Republic of Ireland and the wider EU.

Mr Beattie added: “Green lanes can be checked through data sharing so we know what is there. We also brought forward a proposal to bring forward legislation where it becomes an offence to knowingly move goods from GB destined for the EU where it hasn’t been declared to be so.

“We’re not comfortable with border checkpoints and we never have been as far back as 2019, but we do accept that red lane goods need to be checked.”

Asked to respond to concerns raised by TUV leader Jim Allister that checks infrastructure could mark the ‘gallows for the union’, Mr Beattie said this was not the case.

“No one thing like this is going to destroy the Union I believe in. We have to come round with ways of dealing with problems like that,” he said.

“I’m a really confident unionist and I’m genuine when I say that. I am a whole UK unionist for NI, England Scotland and Wales.

“It is simply not right to have an Irish Sea border in truth, so we are trying to come up with solutions to get rid of that.

“We’ve never supported the protocol, but we believe we can come up with measures that safeguard our agri and our dairy industry, but at the same time safeguard businesses in NI that do deals and work to the EU single market.”

With the DUP subjecting any potential deal to their ‘seven tests’ approach before accepting a solution and returning to government, host Mark Carruthers suggested serious consequences — including input from Dublin through direct rule — could follow for unionism.

Mr Beattie said the lack of Executive at Stormont meant Northern Ireland had limited its leverage in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Labour has suggested the Government has not explored the "full potential" of what the UK can do outside the EU's single market.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle claimed his party would aspire to make more of a success of Brexit.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile insisted that leaving the EU did not necessarily mean the UK was destined to be poorer.

Asked whether Brexit had made the UK poorer on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Kyle said: "Actually, the Brexit deal that Boris Johnson negotiated has made us poorer and we need to address that. Keir Starmer has been really clear about this; we need to build on this deal."

He added: "I think what we could have done is just fully, fully explored our potential outside of the single market and that's what the Labour Party aspires to do.

"I don't think we have touched the sides as a country of what is possible outside of the single market."

Appearing on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Sir Keir said the UK economy did not always have to be "smaller" as a result of leaving the European Union.