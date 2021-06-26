Portadown and Lurgan residents complaint over flags in mixed housing areas

Concerns have been raised over the erection of union and loyalist flags in mixed housing developments in Portadown and Lurgan.

Residents in several housing estates have expressed displeasure after the flags appeared.

Sinn Fein MLA for Upper Bann John O’Dowd said his office received several complaints about the flags.

“Residents from communities have informed me they don’t want or support such displays,” he said.

“The use of flags and banners to mark out territory is nothing new but there appears to be attempts to intimidate Catholic families from certain areas by the use of flags and other displays.”

He called for the police to investigate. The PSNI has been contacted for a response.