Portadown-based Ukraine artist is selling her artwork to raise funds to provide ambulance for war-torn homeland

Kateryna Zaichyk with her two children, her parents and grandmother on her last visit to Ukraine

A Ukrainian artist living in Portadown has decided to sell her work to fund an ambulance to help people suffering at home.

Kateryna Zaichyk moved to Northern Ireland with her husband nine years ago and has since worked as an artist and designer.

When the war broke out in Ukraine in February, Ms Zaichyk said she felt numb from the shock: “For the first month I didn’t eat and I didn’t sleep. If I did sleep, it was only for about two hours. It was just lots of worrying and crying.”

Her family still live in Ukraine and there are times she goes days without speaking to them.

“With the war, they don’t have power all the time, so you can’t contact them. They are living in terrible conditions, where the electric goes off and the Wi-Fi isn’t working,” she said.

Ms Zaichyk admits to constantly worrying about her family: “I don’t know what is happening to them, with the bombs and attacks all the time. I just have to hope they are OK.

“My father is in Kyiv and for a while I didn’t hear from him, because there was no power, but I got a call from him this past hour.”

She desperately wants to help her family and others in Ukraine but feels helpless, she said.

“It is like there is nothing I can do to change anything. I feel so helpless and scared. This has just made me so sad. I am normally a happy, optimistic person who tries to find the happiness in everything, but with this you cannot be happy.”

Ms Zaichyk’s family is safe, but she lives in fear that some day that will not be the case.

“I have friends here in Northern Ireland from Ukraine and when you speak to them they are upset or crying because they have lost someone or they haven’t heard from their family. And it is so sad and so scary because we don’t know what will happen,” she explained.

Some of the artwork belonging to Kateryna Zaichyk

Ms Zaichyk decided she was going to start fundraising for an ambulance to help the people of Ukraine.

“My birthday was November 2 and I said to all of my friends and anyone who asked me what I wanted [as a gift] to just donate the money. Since then we have collected £1,030 for the ambulance for Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone for all the donations received so far.

“Unfortunately, though, an ambulance with medical devices costs much more than what we’ve currently raised. A used ambulance costs around £8,000,” she said.

In order to raise the rest of the money, Ms Zaichyk has decided to sell her artwork: “To me, art is as important as air. But art is art — I can replace it and make more of it. These are lives we want to save — we cannot replace them. It is so much more important.”

The artist is selling her work on December 8, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm, in Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown. There will be between 50 to 60 paintings for sale on the night and Ms Zaichyk is hoping to raise around £4,000 from the proceeds of her paintings.

There will also be refreshments and a raffle at the art sale to try to collect more donations.

Ms Zaichyk lives in hope that she will see her family again soon. Looking at a photo of the last time she visited Ukraine with her two children, she reminisced: “It looks like it was from a past life... I am dreaming to see, hug and smile with them again.”

Her children, aged five and seven, have questioned their mother and father on the situation in Ukraine.

“They ask me questions. They are curious. They ask, ‘When are we going to Ukraine? Why can’t we go to see family in the summertime?’ I explain to them the best I can, in a way they can understand because they are children and you don’t want to traumatise them, but also they ask, so you have to say,” Ms Zaichyk said.

The war is constantly in her mind but she is thankful for the support her community in Northern Ireland is giving those suffering in Ukraine.

“The people of Northern Ireland are very good people. They are so generous to the people of Ukraine. They come and ask if you are OK and what they can do to help. I know that people have their own problems and crises, particularly at Christmas, but I just don’t want them to forget, because the war is still going on and the people of Ukraine still need help,” she said.

If you would like to help Ms Zaichyk and donate towards the Ambulance Aid for Ukraine fund, here is a link to do so.