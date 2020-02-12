Portadown church targeted by thieves

The DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, described the burglary as a "despicable act" and appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police

More than £2,000 worth of computer equipment was stolen from a Co Armagh church by opportunistic burglars on Sunday.

It is understood those responsible gained access into St Mark's Church in Portadown through a side door and stole the items between the morning and evening services. A number of items were reported missing by the church after the burglary occurred between 1pm and approximately 4pm, including an Apple iMac Pro, two portable hard drives and a portable CD drive.

The DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, described the burglary as a "despicable act" and appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police.

"Any theft or burglary is reprehensible but to sneak into a church in broad daylight is reflective of the perpetrators of this act," she said.

"No respect for anything and a flagrant disregard for all law."

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley commented that it was "extremely disappointing" that the perpetrators targeted a place of worship that contributes so much to the entire community.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

The PSNI's Sergeant Irwin said: If you should be offered such items for sale, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1365 of 09/02/20."