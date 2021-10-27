Portadown community ‘shocked’ as murder investigation launched following discovery of man’s body in ‘quiet rural area’

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in Portadown, County Armagh, on Wednesday.

A murder investigation has been launched by the PSNI following the discovery of a man’s body in Portadown on Wednesday.

Police said the body was discovered at a property in the Whitesides Hill area of the town.

It is understood the victim was well known in the area having lived at the property for a some time.

Police are expected to remain at the scene of the murder, as forensics teams work at the property.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are appealing for anyone in the area from 8pm on Tuesday and who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.

Local UUP councillor Julie Flaherty told the Belfast Telegraph the area was a quiet part of the town and the news was “dreadful”.

She urged anyone with information “no matter how small” to bring it to the PSNI.

Independent Portadown councillor Darryn Causby said he was “shocked” by the second murder investigation in Portadown in the past fortnight and fourth across Northern Ireland in the past number of weeks.

Cllr Causby described it as a quiet rural area and said the tragic circumstances will shock the wider town community.

“This is the second murder in the town in as many weeks. That is deeply concerning,” he said.

“We don’t know the circumstances but obviously my thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased individual because loss for anybody is never easy.”

SDLP Councillor Eamon McNeill said his heart goes out to the family of the bereaved victim.

He asked anyone with information to pass it on to the PSNI, adding that it is a “sad time for everybody involved”.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the murder was “very alarming news”.

"Today a family is grieving, they are very much in our thoughts and prayers,” she added.

In a statement, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “Just after 12.07pm this afternoon, police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of a deceased male at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Whitesides Hill area from 8pm yesterday (Tuesday 26 Oct) and who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 773 of 27/10/21.”

The tragic news marks the fourth murder in Northern Ireland in the past fortnight and the second in Portadown in recent weeks, after the death of 23-year-old Jake Bailey-Sloan who died following an incident in the town on October 17.

Separate murder investigations have also been launched after midwife Katrina Rainey was discovered in a burning car in the early hours of Tuesday morning, October 12 in the Knockloughrim area between Magherafelt and Maghera.

While last week a man’s body was discovered in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt.

The SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly called for an end to the recent violence following the latest incident.

“I would implore people to stop the type of violent attacks that have resulted in a number of deaths across the north in recent weeks,” she said.

"There can be no place for violence in our society and incidents like this deprive families of loved ones and leave lives irreparably damaged.

“My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man who was found dead today and to the community in Whitesides Hill who will be shocked that this has happened within their community.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this to come forward and help police with their investigation as soon as possible. I would also ask that police be given space to carry out a full investigation and identify exactly what took place.”