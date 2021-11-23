Portadown councillor Darryn Causby who quit DUP in summer rejoins party

A Portadown councillor who quit the DUP in the summer after accusing the party of being “out of touch” has rejoined.

Darryn Causby, the former Lord Mayor of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council resigned from the party in June following the dramatic toppling of Edwin Poots as leader.

At the time he accused senior figures including current leader SIr Jeffrey Donaldson of failing to support Mr Poots during his time in charge.

Read more Councillor Darryn Causby has no regrets over quitting the DUP

The DUP announced on Tuesday that Mr Causby had returned to represent the party again.

Mr Causby said he has been “very encouraged” in conversations held with Sir Jeffrey and said a “united unionism is more important than ever”.

“A fracturing of unionism only offers a victory to those who want to undermine Northern Ireland and our position within the United Kingdom,” he said.

“The challenges Northern Ireland faces as a result of the Protocol means that a strong and united unionism is more important than ever.

“I have been very encouraged in the conversations I have had with Sir Jeffrey about his vision for both the DUP and for Northern Ireland as a whole.

“I want to encourage anyone who shares our desire to move Northern Ireland forward to join the DUP and be part of this task together."

Mr Causby has been a councillor with the DUP for over a decade. He described the decision he made in the summer as “incredibly difficult”.

Announcing his return, Sir Jeffrey said he was “delighted”.

“Since I became leader of the DUP, I have sought to set forward a vision for the future of Northern Ireland and to strengthen our position within the United Kingdom. Key to that is a strong and cohesive unionism which speaks with a united voice,” the DUP leader said.

“Darryn is someone deeply rooted within the community and recognises the importance of working together to deliver the very best for the people we represent.

“I am delighted that he will continue that hard work again from within the Democratic Unionist Party, as part of a team striving to deliver for Portadown and the wider Upper Bann area."