Portadown DUP councillor quits following Poots resignation, says party is ‘disintegrating’ and ‘irreparably damaged’

A Portadown DUP councillor has slammed the party as being “out of touch” with grassroots unionism, as he criticises senior figures including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Diane Dodds for failing to support the outgoing leader Edwin Poots.

Darryn Causby, the former Lord Mayor of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council announced on Friday on social media he was quitting the party and that he would remain in the council as an independent councillor.

The councillor - who is also a backer of the ousted Edwin Poots - said the decision was “political not personal”, adding he was out of step with the party direction.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Causby said he cannot see how devolution in Northern Ireland can continue, after the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis agreed a deal with Sinn Fein and the DUP around Irish language legislation.

"I went because I felt very strongly about some of these issues politically. I am out of step with the party. Jeffrey Donaldson and everybody else are committed to devolution and that is up to them, but I just cannot reconcile it,” he said.

"We’ve never properly dealt with the fallout over RHI. We have just never been able to shake that, that is because discipline in the party has disintegrated.

Darryn Causby Photo: PressEye

“Edwin inherited a party that was already disintegrating and that is desperately sad. Those who disagreed with him, they couldn’t even publicly say they fully support his leadership.

"Dianne [Dodds] couldn’t do it, Jeffrey [Donaldson] couldn’t do it and they undermined him from day one.”

Mr Causby has been a councillor with the party for over a decade. He described the decision he made as “incredibly difficult”.

“Obviously Edwin has resigned himself last night but that doesn’t change my position I don’t think the party will change. I think the party is irreparably damaged. I think Edwin inherited a mess,” he added.

"I can’t see how on earth the Northern Ireland Assembly can continue as it is because the Secretary of State has now acted on two occasions to legislate over the heads of the Assembly on devolved matters.

"The DUP are very clearly in the frame. I can’t understand what the benefit is now of keeping the show on the road at Stormont.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response.