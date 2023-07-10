Portadown FC issues statement over UDA display in social club located at Shamrock Park

Club statement: Premises used for this event are not operated or under jurisdiction of Portadown Football Club

Irish League club Portadown FC have distanced themselves from a tweet which appeared to show paramilitary paraphernalia displayed in a social club located at the club’s Shamrock Park ground.

A tweet appearing to show loyalist paramilitary flags and replica weapons being exhibited was widely shared on social media.

Portadown FC play their home games at Shamrock Park.

The club confirmed the premises which housed the event “is not operated by Portadown Football club” and it is “not under the jurisdiction” of the club.

The club’s statement stressed that Portadown FC is a “community based club where all are respected and welcomed”.

The statement said: “Portadown Football Club have been made aware of a social media post regarding an event held inside Shamrock Park over the weekend.

"We would like to make it abundantly clear that the premises used for this event is not operated by Portadown Football Club, nor is it under the jurisdiction of Portadown Football Club.

"Portadown FC are proud to be a community based club where all are respected and welcomed at Shamrock Park.”

The original tweet showing the display said: “UDA terrorist display, including flags and replica weapons in Portadown’s Shamrock Park social club this weekend. Are Portadown FC and and their sponsors aware of this? Are the IFA aware of it?

“If this was an IRA display in a GAA ground all hell would break out.”