Portadown FC to hold minute’s applause in memory of teenager killed in crash

Ben Gillis died from injuries sustained in a collision on Sunday and was a fan of the Armagh side

NIFL Premiership side Portadown FC are to hold a minute’s applause in memory of one of their young supporters who died in a road traffic collision on Sunday.

Ben Gillis (19) had been left in critical condition following the single vehicle collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on Sunday, April 16 and died on Wednesday evening.

Mr Gillis was a supporter of The Reds, who have said they will hold a minute’s applause at the start of their league game against Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park on Saturday.

“Everyone at Portadown Football Club were devastated to hear the news of the death of our young supporter Ben Gillis this week,” said a spokesperson.

“We would like to remember Ben’s life during our match against Dungannon Swifts this Saturday at Stangmore Park.

“When the referee blows his whistle to start the match, we encourage all supporters in the stadium to take part in one minute of applause to honour Ben.

“We remember Ben’s family and friends during this time and hope that this small gesture can bring them some comfort.”

Ben’s mum Lynne McClimonds has thanked people for their thoughts and prayers in a tribute to her son on Facebook.

"This evening our beautiful son, Ben, passed away peacefully,” she said on Wednesday.

"As parents we wish to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and messages over the past few days.

“As a family we would appreciate our time and privacy this evening and tomorrow morning.”

Ben was himself a footballer with local club Hanover FC, who led online tributes to him as news of his death broke this week.

A spokesperson said he was “a great young lad who will be sorely missed by all at Hanover Football Club.

"“We send our deepest sympathies and support to all Ben’s family, friends and teammates

“All footballing activities throughout all age groups at Hanover FC and Hanover FC Youth Academy has now be suspended. In respect of Ben’s passing.”

Ben had also been working as a leisure assistant at Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh, who closed the centre on Thursday as a mark of respect.

"We are deeply saddened following the death of our dear colleague, Ben Gillis, who passed away yesterday evening. Ben was a valued member of our Orchard Leisure Centre team,” said a spokesperson.

"Our deepest, most heartfelt sympathies are with Ben’s family and his dear friends and colleagues.”