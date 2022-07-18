Portadown man who smashed a wine bottle over his girlfriend’s head in ‘a jealous rage’ is jailed

A man who smashed a wine bottle over his girlfriend’s head and chased her into the street after he found another man in her bedroom has been jailed.

Scott Mayne was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court.

Ordering the 27-year-old to serve half his 40-month term in prison and half under supervised licence, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said it was clear he had gone “into a jealous rage” when he attacked his now-ex and her friend.

Mayne, from Churchill Park in Portadown, had earlier entered guilty pleas to offences of wounding his ex with intent, assaulting her male friend, damaging a window latch and possessing Class C alprazolam on September 18 last year.

Opening the Crown case, prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret told the court how Mayne and the woman had been in a “casual relationship” for a few months before the incident at her home in Lurgan.

The couple had been drinking while she got ready to go out, but there was an argument over him taking drugs and after Mayne was told to leave, she asked another friend to come over as she “needed someone to talk to”.

Having locked all the doors, the pair were in her bedroom when she saw Mayne coming up the stairs holding an empty wine bottle.

“Having a cosy wee chat?” enquired Mayne, who threatened “I’m going to f****** kill you” as he lunged at the man and chased him.

Eventually, said Ms Auret, the victim locked himself in the bathroom and jumped from the first-floor window, but then Mayne “turned his attention” to his partner, threatening her “through gritted teeth” that he was going to kill her.

She kicked him in the privates and ran downstairs, but because she had locked the doors she wasn’t able to get out and, chasing close behind, Mayne “grabbed her around the neck” and used the glass bottle to “repeatedly strike her” to the left-hand side of her face.

The bottle smashed and caused a cut which needed four stitches and the court heard the victim has been left with a visible scar and noticeable dent on the side of her face.

Wearing just a nightdress, she managed to flee outside and police officers, who arrived a short time later, found Mayne hiding under a nearby bush, his clothes and hands spattered with blood.

While she was taken to hospital to be treated, Mayne was strip-searched, which uncovered a yellow plastic Kinder Surprise egg containing opioid painkiller alprazolam.

Defence counsel Kevin O’Hare conceded that Mayne had multiple convictions for theft and dishonesty, adding: “These are clearly violent, heinous and horrific offences against this young lady, but it appears to be out of character.”

“He had a legitimate affection for this lady and in a bygone era it may be said that this was some sort of crime of passion on his part,” continued the lawyer, adding that since Mayne was remanded last September, he had undertaken numerous courses, was now an enhanced prisoner and had passed every drugs test.

Jailing Mayne, Judge Lynch said the offences were aggravated because he had used a weapon to deliberately attack the victim in her own home and was committed while he was high on a cocktail of drink and drugs.