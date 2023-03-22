Portadown murder probe: Charity sets up appeal to help girl (12) as forensics examine scene

Forensics sweeping the surrounding area following a house fire where police discovered the body the woman in Portadown. — © Alan Lewis / Photopress Belfast

A Portadown charity has said they are doing all they can to help a 12-year-old girl who has been left homeless following the death of her mother and a fire in her home.

On Tuesday, the body of her 37-year-old mother was discovered just outside a property in the Church Street area of the Co Armagh town following a fire.

A 25-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder, suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

On Wednesday, forensic officers were conducting a sweep of roads and drains in the Church Street area as the PSNI continues its investigation.

Lisa-Maria Devlin is the director of the Giving Grace group, a non-religious affiliated charity, who make it their mission to help those in need no matter the circumstances.

They set up an appeal to help the young girl, who was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital after the fire, shortly after they were made aware of her circumstances and said they were “overcome with grief of the evil crime”.

The group are also based on Church Street, where the fire occurred.

"We couldn’t just do nothing, this little girl has been left with nothing,” said Lisa-Maria, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

"It’s particularly hard because she is not a typical child either, she has sensory issues and it’s just absolutely horrific what she has been through.”

The charity are now appealing to anyone who can donate items or money to help the youngster to do so, saying she has been left with “nothing” – not even a pair of shoes on her feet when she escaped her home.

"We just are hoping people donate things, money or even things like a tablet so she can watch her typical things a young girl her age would on YouTube. She really has been left with absolutely nothing,” said Lisa-Marie.

"A local electronics company has already kindly donated a phone to her.”

Some of the items already donated include gift cards by local relatives, as well as cash donations.

Both the 37-year-old woman and her daughter, who are both understood to be eastern European, have not been publicly named.

Following the blaze, which happened at about 2.15am, the girl was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. She is now in the care of her aunt, following the death of her mother.

Read more Man arrested over murder of woman in Portadown

There was extensive smoke damage to the rear of the home after the blaze. However, it’s understood the woman’s body was found just outside the front of the property.

A cordon along Church Street and a traffic diversion is still currently in place, however it is expected to be removed later this evening.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday they had no update into the murder investigation.