Portadown murder probe: Forensics continue to search drains and surrounding area

Forensics sweeping the surrounding area following a house fire where police discovered the body the woman in Portadown. — © Alan Lewis / Photopress Belfast

Police forensics have continued to examine the surrounding area of a property where a 37-year-old woman’s body was found in Portadown.

New images released of the scene show forensics staff conducting a sweep of roads and drains in the Church Street area following the discovery of the body at about 2.15am on Tuesday.

A murder investigation has now been launched into the woman’s death. She has yet to be named and is believed to be Eastern European.

It is understood a 12-year-old girl, who was also in the property at the time and is believed to be the 37-year-old woman’s daughter, was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and is now under the care of a relative.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Photos show extensive smoke damage to the rear of the home. However, it’s understood the woman’s body was found just outside the property.

A cordon on the street and a traffic diversion is still currently in place, however it is expected to be removed later this evening.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday, UUP councillor Julie Flaherty said the town was in “utter shock” at the incident.

“In the town, the general feeling is just of utter shock that this has happened, just on the way into the main town centre,” she said.

“It’s quite a residential area, but we’re just coming down into the main thoroughfare.

“Regardless where it happened, it’s just an absolute tragedy that has unfolded for a family, and a family who is now left bereft, and they should be at the forefront of our thoughts.”

The PSNI have appealed to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to get in touch.