Portadown murder: Victim was ‘kind woman who loved her family’

A 37-year-old woman whose death in Portadown is subject to a murder investigation has been named locally.

Alesia Nazarova has been described as a “kind young woman who deeply loved her family”.

She was found outside a property in the Church Street area where a house fire had taken place in the early hours of Tuesday, with police later confirming they were investigating her death as murder.

Ms Nazarova’s 12-year-old daughter escaped the blazing home and was later taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment.

She is now under the care of her aunt, with a charity group raising funds and accepting donations to help her following the fire, which they said left her with “nothing”.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help raise funds for the young girl. It has raised almost £5,000 in 22 hours.

It’s understood Ms Nazarova is originally from eastern Europe and had only been living in the area for a short period of time.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody.

Following the fire, which broke out at around 2.15am on Tuesday, several residents had to leave their homes and a cordon was put in place on the Armagh Road next to Church Street.

It has since been removed.

An eyewitness in the area told the Belfast Telegraph police forensics are still searching the surrounding area, including street drains. They added that forensics appear to be focusing on areas towards the River Bann.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said “there are no further details available" in relation to the investigation.