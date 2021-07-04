Portadown Orangemen hold annual Drumcree parade

Portadown District Chaplain Deane Elliott stands with his bible as Orangemen are prevented in making their return journey march from Drumcree church. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Orangemen take part in their march at Drumcree church on Sunday in Portadown. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Orangemen have attended the annual Drumcree parade in Portadown.

The event on Sunday morning took place amid recent heightened tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Earlier this week there were calls on social media for loyalists to support the Portadown Orange lodge today. But in a statement, while Portadown District had acknowledged unionist anger at the Protocol and “appeasement to Sinn Fein over the Irish language” it had called for a “peaceful and dignified protest”.

The Parades Commission has banned Orangemen from parading along the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road since 1998.

The Drumcree dispute made headlines around the world from 1995 to 2000, with protests against the parade by nationalist residents leading to it being stopped in 1995 and 1996.

This led to a stand-off between the security forces and loyalists. It was allowed again in 1997, before being banned every year since.

Members of the Orange Order have held a weekly protest near Drumcree Church since then.

This year's service took place in the church car park due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Orangemen were stopped at a police checkpoint as they took part in their march at Drumcree church.