Portadown photographer forced to reinvent herself after crash wins Prince’s Trust award

A Co Armagh woman who gave up her future career as a beautician after a car crash has won a Prince’s Trust award after reinventing herself as a photographer.

Sionibha Kelly, from Portadown, was just 17 when she was involved in the accident and was on track to become a beautician.

She admitted that she “really fell out of love for beauty” after the crash.

The 25-year-old has now set up a thriving photography business and won The Prince’s Trust’s Homesense Young Achiever Award.

The accolade recognises the success of young people getting into employment, training or education and overcoming substantial barriers to transform their lives.

During the pandemic, Sionibha was working as a cleaner in a call centre when she saw an advert for The Prince’s Trust on Facebook.

“They were running a course on enterprise, all about running your own business,” she explained.

“I joined because I always wanted to run my own business and I learned everything about setting up my own business.”

While studying the enterprise course, Sionibha also signed up for a photography programme.

“During that course, the photography course became available, and I had always been interested in photography,” she said.

“It’s always been a hobby of mine, so I decided to give it a go and do the two courses at once.

“I thought if I didn’t like it then at least I would have learned something.”

Sionibha Kelly at The Dog Bark in Lurgan

Sionibha went from strength to strength, now owning a photography business and also in the process of building a new studio, but she doesn’t believe this would have been possible without The Prince’s Trust.

“I always had a love for photography, so I would have continued to have an interest in it, but there is no way I would have been able to develop my hobby into a business in the way I have if it wasn’t for The Prince’s Trust.”

Sionibha is now an ambassador for the charity and has been able to help guide other young people.

“I remember, when I was doing the training, they would bring in ambassadors and I used to think, ‘Wow, look at everything they have been able to accomplish,’ and now I’m one of those people. It’s crazy, because I was the person being inspired and now I’m inspiring others.”

The Prince’s Trust not only provided Sionibha training for her job, but also the confidence she needed to pursue her dream.

“The confidence I gained through The Prince’s Trust was invaluable. I’m so much more confident now,” she explained.

Sionibha has been able to transfer her skills in some surprising ways, including volunteering her photography services in The Dog Bark, a play park and doggy day care in Lurgan.

Sionibha encourages anyone who is interested in upskilling or taking on a new venture to try one of The Prince’s Trust courses.

“I would say definitely give it a go. You can learn so much from it and totally change your life and achieve things you never thought you could.

“And even if you don’t like the course or if it’s not for you, you will have learned something.”