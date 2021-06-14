Portadown security alert: Viable device made safe by bomb squad

Police and Army Technical Officers at the scene of a security alert at Glanroy Avenue, Portadown. Picture: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

Police have confirmed that the suspicious object that sparked a security alert in Portadown on Monday afternoon was a viable device.

The object was discovered in the Glanroy Avenue area and police attended the scene shortly before 2.20pm.

Ammunition technical officers (ATO) were also in attendance and made the device safe.

It was then taken away for further forensic examination.

A number of residents were forced to leave their homes during the alert, but have now been allowed to return.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart praised the actions of police and ATO.

“It is only a matter of a few weeks since the residents of Glanroy Avenue were subjected to a similar alert. It is totally unacceptable that the local community are being disturbed in this way, removed from their homes with all the annoyance and distress that comes with this situation,” the DUP MP said.

“I commend the PSNI and Army Technical Officers for their work here at the scene and also place on record my thanks to the local YMCA for opening their doors to facilitate residents."

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart thanked residents for their patience during the alert.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1136 of 14/06/21,” he said.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”