Portadown shooting attack condemned as ‘utterly reckless’

The scene on the Loughall Road in Portadown. Police are investigating a shooting incident in the early hours of Friday morning when a shot was fired through the front window of the property. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The scene on the Loughall Road in Portadown. Police are investigating a shooting incident in the early hours of Friday morning when a shot was fired through the front window of the property. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A shooting incident at the house of an elderly woman in Portadown has been condemned as “utterly reckless”.

Detectives have appealed for information after a shot was fired at a house in the Loughgall Road area around 12.25am on Friday morning.

One woman was inside the house when a shot was fired at the property, striking the front window and smashing the outer pane.

Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: "Thankfully, the woman was not injured as a result of this reckless attack but, as you can imagine, she has been left badly shaken.

“We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I am appealing to anyone who was in Loughgall Road area at around the time of the incident and saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch with detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 30 for January 22.

You can also submit a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Ulster Unionist Leader, Doug Beattie MLA. said: “This was a totally reckless act that could have endangered the life of the lady that lives in the property, and the lives of her neighbours, not to mention anyone else who happened to be in the area at that time.

“Quite often those injured in incidents like this are bystanders, caught in the crossfire or hit by ricocheting bullets. It is reckless and deplorable and there is no place for this type of activity in the community.”

His party colleague, councillor Julie Flaherty added: “This was indeed a completely reckless act and it is fortunate that we are not dealing with an injury or even a fatality this morning.

“We have called with the property owner to reassure her of our support and our condemnation of this attack.”

The DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley has called the incident “a disgraceful attack on the home of an elderly woman.”

“Shooting indiscriminately through at a window is a reckless and murderous action,” he said.

"The lady in question had only just left the living room at the time of the attack and my thoughts are with her at this time.

There can be no place for such actions in our society and those responsible must be held accountable. I would encourage anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact the police using the 101 number."