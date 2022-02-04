Portadown waste management company fined £10,500 after pleading guilty to health and safety offences involving asbestos

A Co Armagh based waste management company has been fined £10,500 after pleading guilty to six health and safety offences at Craigavon Crown Court.

The case against Portadown Recycling and Skip Hire Limited was taken by the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI).

The case related to the removal of asbestos containing materials at a former factory site based at Shaerf Drive in Lurgan.

HSENI said they visited the factory site and an inspector observed workers throwing what was believed to be asbestos cement sheeting onto the ground through a window in the derelict factory building.

They explained significant amounts of the material was also noted in the immediate area outside the building, with further investigation confirming it contained asbestos fibres consistent with those found in asbestos cement sheeting.

According to HSENI, the inspector did not observe the use of any control measures by the company which are required during the removal of such materials.

They also said employees of Portadown Recycling Skip and Hire Limited were not wearing the suitable respiratory protective equipment designed to reduce potential exposure to asbestos fibres.

At the time of the visit, the Inspector served a prohibition notice preventing any further asbestos removal work from continuing.

HSENI Inspector Gavin Rowan said: “The failure of the company to clearly identify the presence and condition of asbestos before any removal work was a fundamental error.

“In this case, the absence of effective control measures placed workers at unnecessary risk from exposure to asbestos fibres.

“Preventing exposure to asbestos is a workplace health priority area for HSENI. Employers should be aware that HSENI will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”