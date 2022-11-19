Portadown’s Paul Muldoon announced as new Ireland Professor of Poetry

A Co Armagh poet who collaborated with Sir Paul McCartney on the Beatles legend’s book of lyrics has been announced as the next Ireland Professor of Poetry.

Professor Paul Muldoon, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, will be the ninth Ireland Professor of Poetry, taking over from the current holder, Frank Ormsby. The position will run until November 2025.

The Ireland Chair of Poetry Trust was established in 1998 following the award of the Nobel Prize for Literature to Seamus Heaney. It was felt that this honour should be marked every three years by choosing a poet of distinction to hold the position of Ireland Chair of Poetry.

The Chair is jointly held between Queen’s University Belfast, Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin, as well as the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

Portadown-born Muldoon, who worked with McCartney on his 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, was unveiled as the next Ireland Professor of Poetry at a small reception hosted by Irish President, Michael D Higgins in Aras an Uachtarain.

He described poetry as always having been “the central spiritual practice” of his life.

And he said he was looking forward to reading and teaching more poetry.

“To be a poet at all is to be a professor of poetry,” he said.

“In this case, it’s especially gratifying to have the opportunity to formalise that professing, that “declaring openly,” of how poetry has been the central spiritual practice of my life.

“In the course of the next three years, I hope to focus less on the writing of poetry than the reading of it.

“At Queen’s University, Belfast, for example, I’ll be leading discussions on How To Read a Poem. These discussions will centre on poems published in literary journals and newspapers in the same week as our meeting and will be open to one and all.”

Sir Paul McCartney

Professor Muldoon said he planned to offer the same forum in both University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin and was also keen to make further connections with the School of Irish, Celtic Studies and Folklore at UCD and the Trinity Centre for Literary and Cultural Translation.

“The lectures I’ll be giving as Ireland Professor of Poetry will reflect all of these interests, plus a few more,” he said.

“After 35 years of teaching in the US, I’m looking forward to connecting more immediately with, and contributing to, the cultural life of Ireland.”

Muldoon, who studied at Queen’s University Belfast, is the author of 14 full-length collections of poetry.

He has won major poetry awards, including the John William Corrington Award for Literary Excellence, the Pulitzer Prize and the Seamus Heaney Award for Arts and Letters.

Since 1987 Muldoon has lived in the US, where he is Howard G.B. Clark Professor of the Humanities and Founding Chair of the Peter B. Lewis Centre for the Arts at Princeton University.

His work with McCartney saw him edit a two-volume memoir which examined over 150 songs from the former Beatle’s career. He also penned the collection’s introduction.