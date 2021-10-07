Portrush boost with £3.32m project to develop new recreation grounds

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes

A new bowling green, pavilion and children’s play area is to be developed in Portrush as part of a £3.32m investment in the seaside town.

The Department for Communities and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said the Ramore Avenue area will be upgraded with the funds.

The renovation will also include a new events area and an urban plaza that will accommodate skateboarding and other urban sports.

The department is contributing £1.42m towards the regeneration of the recreation grounds with a further £1.9m from the local council.

It marks another boost for the tourist destination following the announcement last month that the The Open is to return in 2025.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted to be able to provide funding of £1.42m to help to deliver another significant regeneration initiative in Portrush.

“This funding will see the recreation grounds area transformed to provide new sporting, play and leisure facilities including an urban plaza where the likes of skateboarding can be enjoyed.

“With The Open set to return in 2025 this investment will build on and complement the regeneration work already completed in Portrush and provide a new space for all to enjoy.”

Mayor Richard Holmes said the area will be an “important step forward” in enhancing the town.

“With the recent announcement of The Open’s return to Portrush in 2025, it is fitting that the previous event’s legacy continues to pay dividends and we are looking forward to seeing the scheme develop in the months ahead,” he added.

The renovation is expected to be completed by Autumn 2022.