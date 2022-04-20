Portrush councillors slam viral video showing young people placing their faces next to car exhausts

Local councillors in Portrush have slammed a social media viral video over the weekend which appeared to show young people intentionally placing their faces next to car exhausts.

One video, which has been viewed online tens of thousands of times, shows a gathering of cars in the seaside town as two males approach a vehicle and one then places his head at the exhaust pipe and remains there as the engine is revved.

The individual in the video shouts “and again” as he repeats it for a second time while being filmed and cheered on.

The craze has seemingly seen others videoed on social media also doing the same in the town over the Easter bank holiday, with some pictured showing off the aftermath, with their faces covered in black exhaust smoke.

The scenes in Portrush have been branded as “stupid” and “worrying”, as some local politicians in the town have now urged people to stop and encouraged the PSNI to clamp down on crowds gathering to partake in the activity.

However, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “No offences have been detected and so this is not a policing issue.”

DUP Causeway councillor Mark Fielding described it as “anti-social” and said it is “putting families off coming into the town”.

He said it was up to the PSNI to ensure future incidents of the activity do not take place.

“It is only annoying residents, it is just silly to be honest,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“This is dangerous and it is irresponsible and it is not the image we want for the town to be honest now that the bars and restaurants are open again after Covid.

“We want the town to get back to the way it used to be. I think it will probably affect us on social media – that platform gives an opportunity for these people to show off the things we don’t want people to see about Portrush.

“That is the negative side of social media and the negative side we don’t want to be viewed.

“It is really a police issue to be sorted and for them to deal with. Something needs to be addressed for the next time there is a bank holiday.

“These things always seem to happen at busy times or holidays. Something needs to be prepared for the next time they expect young people to gather at Portrush.”

Alliance’s Chris McCaw said he understands people “wanting to have a bit of fun”, but described the scenes on the video as “really dangerous”.

“It is not a great image and I would encourage people to refrain from doing this kind of thing,” he added.

“We have had issues with the car cruises this past couple of days, but I think when people are potentially putting their own safety at risk, I think it is very sad.

“I don’t really understand the motivation. People might say I am being a fun sponge or whatever, but I don’t really think it is an appropriate thing to do.

“Hopefully people stop doing it, it is very juvenile. I don’t see the fun in it, and it is just people putting themselves in danger.”