Portrush: Man (39) arrested on suspicion of murder continues to be questioned after man found dead in early hours of Monday

A murder investigation has been launched following an incident in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush on Monday. Photo credit: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

A 39-year-old man who was arrested in relation to a murder investigation on Monday continues to be questioned.

It’s after police arrested the man after another man was murdered in Portrush on Monday morning.

The victim’s body was found in the Bath Terrace area of the Co Antrim seaside town shortly after 2am..

Speaking on Monday, Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “The man was arrested earlier this evening on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”

SDLP MLA for East Londonderry Cara Hunter, who is from Portrush, said the victim is not known locally but is believed to be aged between 30 and 40.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: "The whole community in Portrush is shocked. This is an absolutely tragic event - we're known as a very friendly town, you feel safe when you go out at night.

"The Bath Terrace area is a quiet area of our town. It's not too far from the Arcadia. It is so populated around there. Hopefully in coming days we'll get more clarity on what happened here because it's made a lot of people really uneasy.

Ms Hunter sent her condolences to the victim's family. "My heart goes out [to them]" she said. "I know it will be a very difficult few days for them."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they responded to a 999 call at 2.16am.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews to the incident. No one was taken from scene.”

Detective Inspector McGarvey from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said: “Shortly after 2.20am, police received a report that an injured male was discovered in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Councillor Mark Fielding said it’s a “tragedy".

"It’s very sad for anyone connected to this. It’s just not a nice thing to happen,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the family, or anyone connected to this fatal tragedy.”

Alliance Councillor Chris McCaw has said he was very “sorry to hear” to about the death, adding his thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of the man.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden also offered her sincerest condolences to his family.

In a statement, she said: “This will be an incredibly difficult time for his friends and family – to whom I offer my sincere condolences. There will be tough days ahead for all who knew him.

“I would urge anyone who can help the police with their investigation to come forward so that the full circumstances of this loss may be fully understood.”

Church Pass, Bath Terrace and the Bath Street areas of Portrush have reopened and there is now pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia.