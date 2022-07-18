Portrush: Man’s body found in ‘ongoing incident’ as areas of town cordoned off

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 18th July 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye Police are currently in attendance at an incident in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush. There are no further details at present." Police have issued further advice to motorists in the area. They said: "Due to an ongoing incident, motorists are advised to avoid the Church Pass, Bath Terrace and Bath Street areas of Portrush. "There is no pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia. There are no further details at this time."

Police in attendance at an incident in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush. Pic: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

The body of a man has been found in Portrush, Co Antrim in an incident on Monday morning, PSNI have confirmed.

It’s after areas leading from Main Street in the town were cordoned off.

The discovery was made in an apartment block at Bath Terrace, where police officers and forensic teams were called to the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush this morning, Monday 18th July.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service have confirmed they responded to a 999 call at 2.16am this morning following reports of an incident at Bath Terrace.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews to the incident. No one was taken from scene.”

The PSNI earlier advised motorists to avoid the Church Pass, Bath Terrace and Bath Street areas. They added there is currently no pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter, who lives in Portrush, extended her “heartfelt condolences” to the family of the man who has died.

“I know people locally will join me in offering them both sympathy at support at what must be an incredibly difficult time for them,” she said.

“I’d ask the public to give police space to carry out their investigation into the circumstances of this man’s death. I understand that many people will want to travel to the area to enjoy the recent spell of good weather, but they should be mindful that a number of road closures are in place and show patience and understanding.

“I have been liaising with police about their investigation into this sudden death I’d urge anyone with any information about what took place here to come forward as soon as possible to assist police with their enquiries.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Councillor Mark Fielding said it’s a “tragedy".

"It’s very sad for anyone connected to this. It’s just not a nice thing to happen,” he said. “My thoughts are with the family, or anyone connected to this fatal tragedy.”

Alliance Councillor Chris McCaw has said he was very “sorry to hear” to about the death, adding: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends” of the man.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden also offered her sincerest condolences to the family of the man.

In a statement, the Independent Unionist said: “This will be an incredibly difficult time for his friends and family – to whom I offer my sincere condolences. There will be tough days ahead for all who knew him.

“I would urge anyone who can help the police with their investigation to come forward so that the full circumstances of this loss may be fully understood.”

Writing earlier on social media, UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said: "If you're travelling to Portrush today, expect town centre delays, unfortunately there has been a very serious incident. The PSNI have been in touch with me this morning. I would expect that the Bath St area will remain cordoned off for quite some time."

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are currently ongoing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”