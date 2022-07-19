Portrush murder victim named by police as 46-year-old Paul Rowlands

A man murdered in the seaside resort of Portrush has been named as 46-year-old Paul Rowlands.

He was visiting Northern Ireland from Cambridge had been living in a tent on the seafront, police have said.

Mr Rowlands, a father of five, was discovered by four members of the public around two hours after he was attacked.

His body was found in the Bath Terrace area of the town.

A 39-year-old remains in custody being questioned about the murder.

The two men were known to each other.

While the victim’s body was found in the Co Antrim seaside town shortly after 2am, police believe the attack happened shortly after midnight on Monday.

Mr Rowlands arrived in Northern Ireland in early June and for a week or so before his death had sleeping in a tent close to the Portrush beach.

He had been with another man drinking in the town close to the seafront on the Sunday evening before he was attacked.

A grandfather, his family had expected him to return to Cambridge on July 31.

Speaking on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness appealed for anyone who had been staying at the apartments at Bath Terrace over the weekend and who may heard a disturbance.

“It’s the type of place where people stay for a short time, so we would be calling on anyone who may have been staying there at the weekend to get in touch.

“He had five children and one grandchild and leaves a devastated family in the Cambridge area. He has parents and siblings and they are devastated and confused about what has happened.”

Mr Rowlands’ injuries have not been made public.

Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “We believe there was an argument among people who were known to each other and blows were exchanged and sadly Mr Rowlands died.

“Alcohol consumption was a factor in what happened and while we know people want to have fun and enjoy themselves in the good weather, we just ask that they reflect on the devastating consequences that can arise from that.

“We believe that a number of potential witnesses who were in Portrush for the weekend may have returned home, and I am appealing to any of them who may believe they have witnessed anything, or who may have information that could assist, to contact detectives in 101.

"Paul had been living in a tent on the seafront and I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Paul in the past number of days and weeks while he was staying in Portrush.

"Anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or who has premises in that area with CCTV, is also asked to contact us quoting reference number 171 of 18/07/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

SDLP MLA for East Londonderry Cara Hunter, who is from Portrush, said: "The whole community in Portrush is shocked. This is an absolutely tragic event - we're known as a very friendly town, you feel safe when you go out at night.

"The Bath Terrace area is a quiet area of our town. It's not too far from the Arcadia. It is so populated around there. Hopefully in coming days we'll get more clarity on what happened here because it's made a lot of people really uneasy.”

Ms Hunter sent her condolences to the victim's family. "I know it will be a very difficult few days for them,” she said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they responded to a 999 call at 2.16am.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident. No one was taken from scene.”

Detective Inspector McGarvey from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said: “Shortly after 2.20am, police received a report that an injured male was discovered in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”