Portrush residents left shaken after burglary by masked gang armed with crowbar

Two Portrush residents were left shaken on Saturday night after a masked gang armed with a crowbar entered their home.

The aggravated burglary was reported to police on Sunday morning, after four masked men forced their way into a property in the Ballymacrea Road around 8.30pm on Saturday night and searched the house.

All four suspects were said to have been wearing black-coloured clothing and left the property on foot after roughly ten minutes.

Detective Inspector Boyd said: “Thankfully, the male and female occupants of the house were not physically harmed in any way but, as you can imagine, this was a terrifying incident and they have been left shaken."

The first suspect is described as being around six feet tall and medium build, and was reported to have been armed with a crowbar.

The second was described as being around 5'8" and of a stocky build, the third was described as around 5'10" tall and of a medium build while the fourth was approximately 5'8" tall and of a stocky build.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or has information about the incident, to call 101 and quote reference 520 of March 21.

You can also make a police online or, anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 online.