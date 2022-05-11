Portrush RNLI involved in multi agency search operation for missing person

The Portrush RNLI was involved in a multi agency search operation on Wednesday morning after being tasked to locate a missing person.

The initial request was made at around 9.13am by the Malin Head Coast Guard amid reports of the missing person.

The Irish Coast Guard were involved and dispatched their helicopter, with rescue teams from Sligo and the Coleraine Coastguard also part of the operation.

The operation was stood down earlier in the afternoon.

A spokesperson from Portrush RNLI said: “Portrush RNLI was requested by Malin Head Coast Guard to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 9.13am this morning to assist in a search for a missing person.

"The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo was also tasked along with Greencastle Coast Guard.

"The shore-based teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard were also involved.

“Portrush RNLI was stood down at 12.30pm.”