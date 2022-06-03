Portrush’s Mr and Mrs Darcy celebrate 70th wedding anniversary amid Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities

When Pam (94) first encountered her Mr Darcy, Tom (93), it was a romance in keeping with the times. It started with letters, with the pair marrying eight months after finally meeting. Decades later, the couple still love nothing more than sitting together watching television, hand in hand.

They’ve done so for 70 years. And while the small family gathering for the Portrush couple may not have been on the scale of another 70th anniversary celebration this week, it was still so special as they renewed the wedding vows they had spoken to each other on May 31, 1952. Not even the Queen could steal their limelight as they reflected on a romance that could have been straight from the pen of Jane Austen.

While the couple are spending more time apart than they would like at the minute — Tom recovering from a broken hip in Dalriada and Pam currently residing in a nursing home near to her daughter Ann in Cookstown — they will be together on Monday to celebrate again, this time for Pam’s 95th birthday. Better yet, later next week they hope to be back together under the same roof in nursing care.

“My dad was picking strawberries with my mum’s sister Peggy and, when they got talking, Peggy showed him a photograph of Pam. I think that was it for him. He asked if he could write to her and that’s just what he did.”

That was in Cambridgeshire, in the east of England, and after a letter-writing courtship they finally met.

“My mum always said she knew as soon as she saw him,” said Ann. Seven decades later, having become one of the 0.1% of couples who reach 70 years together, she still knows. In the UK, only approximately 30 couples celebrate their platinum anniversary every year.

“She’s always told me the secret to a happy marriage is to have your arguments then move on. They’ve always been so comfortable together — and that’s why it’s important for us as a family to see them back together again as soon as possible. It’s hard for them to be apart for so long at the minute.”

Ann said how her mum had insisted on rushing through the wedding so that her age on the certificate wasn’t too far ahead of her new husband’s.

“She made sure she was married just before her birthday,” Ann said. “She was older than my dad and it was important to her not to move any further ahead, but she’s happy enough to call him her toy boy now!”

The couple’s first home was in Wisbech, not far from Peterborough, but it was work that brought them to Northern Ireland in 1969.

“My dad worked for a textile company and has travelled all over the world as part of his job,” said Ann. He was a factory manager in Newry, living in Warrenpoint, then moved to work in Coleraine. That’s when they settled in Portrush where they’ve now lived for 45 years.

The couple had four children, including Ann and her brother Chris, who lives in Saintfield with his wife and son Adam, the couple’s only grandchild.

“Sadly, [brother] Paul was killed in a bike accident in 1977,” said Ann. “And another daughter, Susan, only lived for a couple of days.”

Her parents’ life by the North Coast seaside was a far cry from where they started their marriage.

“Their first home was actually in two old railway carriages at the bottom of a garden,” said Ann.

“That lasted until one night when my dad was getting into bed and he felt a tugging at his back in the dark. When he went to pull away, his pyjama top was ripped off him. He got it caught in the carriage window. He decided they should look for something better after that.”

After coming together to renew their marriage vows on the day of their platinum anniversary in a short family ceremony conducted by Canon Peter McDowell, there’ll be another taste of cake for Pam’s birthday on Monday, before the family hope to see them completely reunited by the end of the week.

“They’re just happiest when they’re together. That’s all they want: being with each other with their family close by,” said Ann.