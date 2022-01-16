Portstewart fire: 63-year-old man escapes serious injury after house blaze

A 63-year-old man was rescued by emergency services in the early hours of Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his home in Portstewart.

The blaze happened at the property in the Prospect Park area of the town shortly after 1am.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident with a number of appliances attending from Portstewart and Coleraine.

The man escaped without serious injury but was taken from the scene of the incident by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and transferred to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine suffering from smoke inhalation.

A NIFRS spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph the fire is being treated as an accidental after a number of discarded cigarettes ignited the blaze.

They said the man had an “extremely lucky escape” and stressed the need for those living alone – particularly over the age of 50 - to have a working smoke alarm in their house.

"We were called to house fire just after 1am this morning to the Burnside area of Portstewart, with crews from Portstewart and Coleraine mobilised,” they said.

"The male was subsequently taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

"It is being treated as an accidental fire started in the living room due to discarded smoking materials.

"He had extremely lucky escape after neighbours alerted the fire service to the incident. The man had no working smoke alarm in property and we would stress the significant dangers of this to everyone.

"It is vital that anyone ensures they have a smoke alarm fitted in their property and that the alarm is regularly tested to ensure it is in working order.

“This man lived alone and we would urge anyone over the age of 50 to contact fire service as soon as possible and arrange for one of our free home safety inspections.”