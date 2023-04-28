Portstewart named the UK’s third favourite seaside town

Visitors flock to Portstewart when the sun shines

Portstewart has been named the UK’s third favourite seaside town, according to a leading consumer advice organisation.

Which? surveyed more than 3,000 visitors, asking them to rate their experiences of visiting seaside towns in the last year.

Criteria included quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, tourist attractions, and value for money — with Portstewart in Co Londonderry scoring an impressive 84%.

Visitors praised the fantastic beach as well as the selection of cafes “selling home-style baking”.

Which? liked the town for its “broad sandy beaches and an attractive harbour and promenade”.

The consumer champion described Portstewart as having “a wealth of tourist attractions on offer, including a championship golf course”.

Surfer Al Mennie catches a wave at east strand beach in Portstewart — © Getty Images

Residents aren’t surprised that their town has been awarded such a title.

Ieva Kromore (23) said it is the friendliness of the local community that makes the town such a great tourist attraction.

“I think it’s the people here, the people are just really friendly,” she said.

She feels lucky to be able to live in such an award winning town.

“I think because we live here we sometimes forget how nice it is,” she said.

“I think you just get used to it.

”I feel as if we take it for granted, working here, but it is lovely, they are such lovely walks.”

Ieva Kromane

The best part of Portstewart is the promenade, according to Ben Veale (24).

“You definitely get the best views from there,” he said.

“The views there are just unreal.

“I think one thing that is great about the Port is that there are so many small businesses here.

“You can see all of the local family businesses that have been here for years – that’s something you can’t really see in bigger places.”

Ben feels that the town is perfect for tourists of all ages.

“It’s good for both old and young crowds,” he said.

“I think it has something for everyone.

“There’s plenty of beaches to go to during the day, and nice restaurants overlooking the sea, and then there’s all the bars and nightclubs to go in the evening time, they are always great craic.”

Natalie Montgomery (23) is a student in Portstewart and loves studying there.

“I’m overjoyed to see our wee town is the third seaside destination in the UK. I can see why, thanks to the stunning scenery,” she said.

Natalie said she and her fellow Ulster University classmates have an advantage over other students,

“It’s such a great wee town, there is always such a good atmosphere everywhere you go,” she said.

“It’s amazing on hot days — you come out of class and then go straight to the beach. It really gives you a great work life balance,” she said.

Natalie Montgomery

Matthew Elder (25) doesn’t live in Portstewart permanently but has regularly visited his whole life.

He finds the coastal town, a relaxing escape from his usual busy city life.

“As someone who has lived in Belfast my whole life, going to Portstewart is always a lovely change of scenery,” he said.

“I’m not surprised at all that it was voted third favourite seaside town in the UK.

“It has something for everyone. As a kid it was such a lively place with lots of things to do and now that I’m an adult it continues to be a fun, lively place with plenty of trendy food and drink venues that cater to everyone.”

Matthew Elder

Morgan Lilley (24) moved to Portstewart for university and hasn’t looked back since.

She felt honoured that her town was so appreciated.

“I’m not surprised at all,” she said.

“I moved here for uni and I don’t think that I will ever leave. Portstewart has the loveliest people and the best cafes and bars,

“It’s amazing to be able to walk to the beach at any time you want, it is the perfect place for anyone who loves long walks.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor Brenda Chivers said she hopes it can help to further tourism in the area as summer approaches.

“Hopefully it can attract more people to the area and boost local tourism. I think it’s great for the whole council area,” she said.

DUP councillor George Duddy wasn’t surprised Portstewart was rated so highly in the Which? survey.

“It’s one of the nicest areas in Northern Ireland, it has one of the nicest beaches, it’s a very settled town, it’s easy to see why tourists love it,” he said.

He encouraged everyone to visit.

“If you ever get the chance, go and watch the sunset on the Strand beach. It has extremely beautiful views, it’s a lovely, lovely sunset,” he said.

“It is such a calm and peaceful area, it just gives you the time to reflect,” he said.