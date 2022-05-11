Portstewart properties extensively damaged by hit-and-run driver

A number of properties in Portstewart have been extensively damaged by what police believe was a hit-and-run driver.

The incident in the Station Road area of the coastal town took place shortly before 2am on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the FHO Racing BMW Team, the incident involved a “vehicle driven by a team technical staff member”.

"FHO Racing confirm that a vehicle driven by a team technical staff member, together with two other team technical staff passengers was involved in a road traffic collision in the Portstewart area in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 11th May),” they said in a social media statement

“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were sustained by any of the occupants.

“The matter is being dealt with by the police.”

PSNI Inspector O’Brien said: “Officers attended the scene where it is believed that a green BMW M3 collided with walls outside a number of properties, causing extensive damage. Significant damage was also sustained by the vehicle.

“When officers arrived, there was no-one in the car and, at this stage, we are treating this as a hit-and-run road traffic collision. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of those involved.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have any information about the movements of this vehicle prior to the collision, including dash cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 79 of May 1111/5/22.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.