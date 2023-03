There was an incident on Portstewart Strand. Photo: Margaret McLaughlin

The coastguard has been called to Portstewart Strand after an incident on the beach in which a man fell off a bike.

The strand was closed for a time shortly after 12.30pm as the incident was dealt with by the coastguard.

One ambulance was also sent to the scene. The man was taken to Causeway hospital.

No traffic was permitted to enter the crowded beach for some time during the incident until the beach reopened at around 3.30pm.