Portstewart Strand: Sun-seekers asked to ‘be patient’ after parking issues

The National Trust has appealed to those visiting the Portstewart Strand to be patient following parking issues. (Photo from 2020)

Staff at Portstewart Strand, a National Trust site, have appealed for those wanting to soak up the sun in the area to be “patient” after parking on the Strand had to be suspended earlier due to a lack of space.

Taking to social media The National Trust – Portstewart wrote “Please expect delays and queues but as high tide has now passed we can accommodate a lot more cars.

Please be patient, the team are working very hard in hot conditions to get you all on safely. Enjoy the sun, swim between the RNLI Lifeguards Northern Ireland flags and remember your SPF.”

Earlier, it was announced had to close parking facilities at the Portstewart beach due to the high tide, meaning there was no safe place for visitors to park their car.

Portstewart is just one of the popular sun-spots expected to see a large amount of visitors today as Northern Ireland is set to reach temperatures in the 30s for the first time this year.

On Sunday, the PSNI Causeway Coast and Glens team put in place traffic diversions to deal with the high level of cars heading towards the area.