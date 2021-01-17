Possible link between creeper burglary and Newry hair salon damage investigated

Stolen Audi A3 was set alight in Newry area on Saturday morning

Police in Newry are investigating a possible link between the creeper style burglary of a car and damage caused to a hairdressers after it was rammed by a stolen vehicle.

A red Audi A3 was found on fire around 5am on Saturday on the Killeavy Road.

Mane Attraction Unisex Hair Salon in Newry suffered an estimated £10,000 worth of damage when it was hit by a vehicle.

The PSNI explained that at around 4.45am on Saturday, it was reported that entry had been gained to a property at the Clanrye Park area of Newry.

Two sets of keys and the Audi, which was parked in the area, were taken during the incident.

Between 5am and 5.05am, it was then reported to police that the vehicle was set alight on the Killeavy Road.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

Read more Newly-redecorated Newry hair salon trashed by stolen car driver

Sergeant Jordan explained: “Enquiries are continuing and we are investigating a potential link between these incidents and a report of criminal damage which occurred at the Killeavey Road area of Newry.

“At around 6.15am on Saturday, January 16, police observed damage which had occurred to a commercial premises located at the Killeavey Road area.

“It is believed the shutters of the property had been rammed by a vehicle during the incident. At this stage, it is not believed that entry was gained to the property.”

Police have appealed to anyone with any information about any of these incidents or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 341 16/01/21.

A report can also be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Calls can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org