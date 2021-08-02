Post-Brexit demand for Irish passports falls due to Covid-19

The number of post-Brexit applications for Irish passports from first-time applicants in Northern Ireland and Britain fell in the first half of the year. Brian Lawless/PA

Post-Brexit applications for Irish passports from first-time applicants in Northern Ireland and Britain have fallen in the first half of the year due to Covid-19.

However, figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Republic seen by The Irish Times show the share of applications for passports from first-time adult applicants born in Northern Ireland and Britain held steady in the first half of the year. It’s despite a suspension of passport processing except for emergencies during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The figures show 70% of all first-time adult passports came from people born in Northern Ireland or Britain during the first half of the year, in line with the 71% recorded in 2020 but down from a high of 78% recorded before the pandemic in 2019.

The share stood at 39% in 2015 prior to the Brexit referendum the next year. It went on the grow over the subsequent four years, leading to first-time adult applicants born in Northern Ireland and Britain accounting for 58% of applications in 2016, 67 per cent in 2017 and 70 per cent in 2018.

The number of passport applications from first-time adult applicants born in Northern Ireland or Britain fell from 57,900 in the first half of 2019 to 27,400 in the first half of last year amounting to a reduction of 53%. It fell again to 24,100 in the first half of this year, a decline of 12%.

The majority of the first-time adult applications in the first half of the year came from Britain. Twice as many applications came from Britain as from Northern Ireland.

Applicants faced weeks-long delays for passports earlier in 2021 due to lockdown in the Republic from December onwards, when the passport service paused routine applications.

It led to a backlog of more than 80,000 applications in April and the approval of 62,104 passports in June, compared with just 6,727 in January and 6,139 in February.

The Department is currently taking about 40 working days to process first-time passport applications online.

A person outside of Ireland is entitled to an Irish passport if their parent was an Irish citizen or entitled to be an Irish citizen at the time of that person’s birth, or if they had an Irish-born grandparent who was an Irish citizen at the time of their birth.