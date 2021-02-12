Post-mortem into death of woman in Portadown 'inconclusive'

Police have said a post-mortem into the death of a 32-year-old woman in Portadown has proved "inconclusive".

The death of Kerrie King, who was originally from Dundee in Scotland, in the Carrickdale Gardens area of the Co Armagh town was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 50-year-old man, arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into her death, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson, from the Major Investigation Team said: “The results of the post mortem have proven inconclusive and our enquiries into the death of this young woman are ongoing."

Police believe Ms King was in the company of a male at around 5pm on Monday February 8.

They previously said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from this time until the early hours of Tuesday morning or who has any other information.

The local community in Portadown was in shock following the mum's death.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly expressed her condolences and urged anyone with information to come forward to police.

She said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the woman who has tragically lost her life in the Tandragee Road area of Portadown.

"Police have arrested a man and I understand that they have established a line of inquiry.

"I want to put on record my thanks to the officers who are working with the family in these tragic circumstances."