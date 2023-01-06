Post Office NI urges people to redeem £600 support payment ‘quickly’ as rollout date confirmed

Customers who receive their support payment in voucher form can exchange it in any Post Office branch ((Alamy/PA)

The external manager of Post Office NI has urged those due to receive the £600 energy support payment by voucher to redeem the payment ‘quickly’ as branches across Northern Ireland prepare for the roll out.

The first £600 energy payment vouchers will start arriving from 16th January, with over half a million people in Northern Ireland having to redeem the funds via a voucher rather than direct debit.

Those who pay their energy bills via direct debit will receive the voucher directly into their bank account.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday, Mark Gibson, external affairs manager at Post Office NI said the roll out will take place over four weeks.

Those who receive the voucher can bring it to any post office in Northern Ireland to exchange it for cash.

In addition, you must also hold ID, with Mr Gibson adding: “Customers will need to bring the letter from their energy supplier, the voucher, proof of address and a photographic ID.”

"Even if you know the postmaster, which many of our customers do, you still need to bring this information along," he said.

"We are asking customers, for security reasons more than anything else, that they would immediately deposit that cash into their bank account which they can do at every Post Office in Northern Ireland."

The first to receive their payments will be “the most financially vulnerable customers” including the elderly.

Mr Gibson also said there are concerns some post offices may not hold enough cash, therefore everyone is being “encouraged to redeem their voucher as quickly as possible after they receive it.”

The Post Office has issued a warning to customers saying it will not be sending out emails or texts ahead of the payment scheme – and anything they receive in this format will likely be a scam.

"You will simply receive this voucher and this letter," said Mr Gibson.