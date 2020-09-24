Post vans attacked at Coleraine Royal Mail depot

Post vans park at the rear of the New Row depot. Pic Google.

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a number of postal vehicles in Coleraine.

It was reported that damage was caused to seven vans the commercial premises in the New Row depot overnight between the hours of 6pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday.

Police enquiries are continuing and they are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 222 of 24/09/20.

A report can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Royal Mail has been approached for comment.