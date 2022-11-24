Postal workers union warns Christmas Eve strike is set to go ahead

The Royal Mail strike continues in Northern Ireland and across the UK (Pic by Pacemaker)

Royal Mail workers in Northern Ireland have no intention of backing down in ongoing strike action which is set to impact Christmas deliveries and could continue “well into the new year”.

Around 3,000 staff here are currently taking part in a 48-hour walkout, which will resume on Black Friday — one of the busiest shopping days of the year — with a strike day also planned for Christmas Eve.

Further days of action are planned, after talks between the company and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) ended without agreement.

CWU regional secretary Erin Massey admitted the timing of the strike is deliberate.

“This has been strategically planned and we aren’t going to dress that up,” she said.

“We don’t want to see people disadvantaged coming up to Christmas, but Royal Mail workers are members of the pubic too and this also affects them.

“They’ve lost nine days of pay already and are set to lose even more because they believe it’s worth preventing their terms and conditions being decimated.”

Ms Massey accused Royal Mail of launching “a fundamental attack” on workers.

Further stoppages are expected on November 30 and December 1, which is just two days after Cyber Monday, in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Royal Mail has offered staff a 9% pay rise over 18 months, committed to making Sunday working voluntary, and vowed not to make any compulsory redundancies before next March.

But Ms Massey dismissed the offer as “company spin”.

“The actual increase equates to 3.5% when you factor in reality,” she said.

“The money won’t be backdated and our union feels it isn’t acceptable. It’s just not enough when inflation is running over 11%.”

The trade union rep revealed some part-time workers will be left £85 a week worse off if proposed changes to how Royal Mail operates go through.

She said the firm wants to end its more-than-500-year-old tradition of delivering six days a week by cancelling postal services on Saturdays.

“They also want to make staff start three hours later in the morning and work three hours later in the evening,” Ms Massey said.

“But they are ignoring safety concerns about lone female postal workers pounding the pavement in the dark winter nights.

“They are also not taking into account the impact on childcare, school routines and family time.”

The CWU has made it clear it wants a better pay deal and a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies at all.

It also wants union reps to be given the right to be involved in negotiation strategies relating to an alternative business model.

Ms Massey insists there is “strong solidarity” among members who have been left feeling “disappointment, frustrated and angry” towards their employer.

While she sympathised with public concerns, she is convinced that that people are standing firmly behind their posties.

“I think we have overwhelming public support. People don’t forget how dependent they are on Royal Mail services,” Ms Massey said.

“Posties don’t just throw a parcel through your letterbox. They are part of the community and often identify vulnerable people and are first to raise the alarm when elderly people break routines.

“Postal workers were there for people during the pandemic when no one else was and members of the public don’t forget that.”

Royal Mail's chief executive, Simon Thompson, said the company wants to reach a deal, but warned time is running out to avoid “further deterioration in the company’s financial position” caused by industrial action.

The strike has already cost more than £100m to the company, which has warned the existing pay offer may need to be withdrawn.

Royal Mail has also accused the union of “holding Christmas to ransom”.

But Ms Massey said backing down is “absolutely not” an option.

“We are prepared to negotiate and realise that we need to meet in the middle, but Royal Mail is nowhere near the middle,” she said.

“They need to come back to the table. If they don’t then this will continue well into the new year.”