Posties take to picket lines across NI as Royal Mail staff continue strike

Royal Mail workers from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are on the picket line. Picture: PA

Thousands of postal workers across Northern Ireland have taken to picket lines along with their UK counterparts over what their union has described as the “Uberisation” of the Royal Mail.

Around 115,000 postal workers – including up to 5,000 in Northern Ireland – are taking part in the strike related to pay and conditions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members face a “dramatic” reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.

The industrial action will continue on Saturday morning.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Postal workers in this country will not meekly accept having their lives being made worse for the benefit of a wealthy few.

“We are seeing a national outpouring of anger from workers who are sick to the back teeth of an incompetent business elite who want to destroy a great institution, worsen working conditions and damage the communities our members serve.

“Workers will never accept the Uberisation of Royal Mail - nor will the public, who have backed us in unprecedented numbers in the past few months.

“Postal workers are not going to swerve in our determination, which is something that Royal Mail have got to realise.”

Workers have also agreed to stage further walk-outs on another 19 days on the run up to Christmas.

The strike over pay and conditions comes after bosses at Royal Mail made moves to serve notice on workers’ rights agreements with the union.

It was seen as an attempt to side-line union representatives in any future decision-making processes.

“Royal Mail bosses have lost the dressing room, and unless they make efforts to get real on negotiating with workers representatives, serious disruption will continue,” Mr Ward said.

“In the meantime, we urge every member of the public to stand by their postie.”