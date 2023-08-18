Postman’s concern led to discovery of deceased elderly couple in Co Down who had been there for ‘quite some time’

Police discovered the bodies of an elderly couple in Co Down after a postman became concerned for their wellbeing.

The PSNI are currently investigating the deaths of the man and woman in the Greenan Road area, which connects Warrenpoint to Newry and is a short distance from the dual carriageway.

SDLP councillor Declan McAteer said he believed the couple had been deceased for “quite some time”.

It is understood a postman became suspicious and contacted police on Thursday after he did not see the couple for months.

A number of PSNI vehicles were pictured outside the partially boarded up property on Friday with a police cordon in place around the house, which is in a rural area.

PSNI officers and forensic teams were at the property, which is overgrown in places, throughout Friday as the investigation continues.

A police cordon was also in place along a laneway at the side of the property which appears to lead to a number of farmhouses.

Mr McAteer told the Belfast Telegraph the couple “kept very much to themselves” and he was not aware if they had any close relations in the area.

"But it’s believed they have been there for some time in the house,” he added.

"I have spoken to some members of the local community who are saddened and totally shocked and bewildered about the situation”, he added.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating the deaths which were reported on Thursday and enquiries are ongoing.

There are no further details at this time, police added.

Sinn Fein MLA Sinéad Ennis paid tribute to the pair and said the community is in a state of shock.

"Heartbreaking news that the bodies of a man and woman have been found in the Greenan Road, Newry,” she said.

"The local community are deeply shocked and saddened. My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic loss.”

Independent councillor Mark Gibbons also sent his condolences at the news of the couple’s death and called for an end to speculation.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those who have sadly passed away,” he said.

"This is simply terrible news for the wider Warrenpoint community and I will not be making any further comment as a mark of respect for those who are touched and affected by this tragic news.

“We don't need gossip and speculation at this time. We only need to be respectful and supportive.”

Former leader of the SDLP and South Down MP Margaret Ritchie said: “Deepest sympathies to the family, friends and neighbours of the bereaved.”

Councillor Selina Murphy also said: “Very sad news this evening. An elderly couple have passed away at home on Greenan Road. Thoughts are with their family and neighbours.”