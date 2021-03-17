‘Potentially viable’ device found in Co Fermanagh

Police said it was left on a pathway, which is frequently used by members of the public, including people fishing, boat owners, parents and children.

A device has been found in Co Fermanagh following a security alert (Niall Carson/PA)

A “potentially viable” device has been found in Co Fermanagh following a security alert.

Police described the discovery on the Lough Shore Path, in Enniskillen, as a “reckless act by violent dissident republicans”.

Army bomb experts removed the device for further examination.

Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn, South Area Commander, said the pathway where the device was found is frequently used by members of the public, including people fishing, local boat owners, parents and children.

“I can confirm that this device was small and crude, but potentially viable, and it has been taken away for further examination,” he said.

“We believe that this reckless act is the work of violent dissident republicans and should be condemned by all.

“This device was left on a pathway, which is frequently used and enjoyed by members of the public, including people fishing, local boat owners, parents and children.

“Those responsible have shown blatant disregard for the life of others and our community.

“Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to call us and tell us what you know. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1242 of 16/03/21.”