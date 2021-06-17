Pothole-ridden health centre car park likened to the Grand Canyon to get £72k facelift

A car park at a Northern Ireland health centre has been likened to the Grand Canyon because of the number of large potholes.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee agreed to approve the indicative budget of £72,610 to repair defects at the Shantallow Health Centre facility.

The car park was one of nine in the city and district deemed to be high priority and needing immediate action at a total cost of £316,980. In 2015, 30 off-street car parks were transferred to the council from Transport NI.

Currently 15 charged car parks and 14 free of charge car parks are operated by the council across the city and district.

Other high priority car parks in the city are Simpson’s Brae with an indicative cost of £6,600 and William Street (£15,060). The remainder are in Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Strabane and Claudy car park, which is estimated to cost £53,740.

A further nine car parks, five of which are in Derry, have been deemed medium priority for action within a one-year timeframe. These are Victoria Market, Carlisle Road, Foyle Valley Railway, Foyle Street and Spencer Road. These car parks were described by council officers as being in ‘generally a satisfactory condition however do require some minor remedial works.’

The remaining 11 car parks inspected were said to require ‘no action’ and are to be reviewed again in May 2022.

The car park at Shantallow Health Centre which is to be resurfaced due to the number of potholes

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell described the report as ‘very good news’.

“In particular it’s very good news for the staff and patients that use the Shantallow Health Centre in my own DEA of Ballyarnett,” he said.

“That car park is in a particularly bad state of repair and it’s reminiscent of the Grand Canyon.

“People are going to be happy when this remedial work is completed.”

Sinn Fein councillor Aileen Mellon described it as a ‘good news story’.

“I am very happy to see the Shantallow Health Centre car park on the list and whilst we would like to do all the areas we see within our own DEAs, we also know there is a prioritisation needed.”

Members were unanimous in their support for the recommendation and the budget of £316,980 from reserves to finance the high priority works was approved.

Meanwhile, clusters of defects on Mid and East Antrim’s roads should be repaired, a Department for Infrastructure official has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s direct services committee this week, divisional roads manager Colin Hutchinson told members that “clusters of defects” are something that he would “encourage his teams to repair”.

Mr Hutchinson was commenting on a report of eight potholes in the Prospect area of Carrickfergus.

Knockagh Ulster Unionist councillor Andrew Wilson highlighted the defects to the road surface at the entrance of Hillview Avenue.

Potholes at Salia Avenue and Drumhoy in the Sunnylands estate were brought to the attention of the DfI official by Carrickfergus DUP councillor Cheryl Johnston.

Mr Wilson reminded the department of the need for action at the junction at Trooperslane where he said there is a backlog of traffic at Upper Road describing the Park and Ride as “a victim of its own success”.

Mid and East Antrim councillors have been given an update on road maintenance, improvement works in the borough and those planned for 2021/22. The divisional roads manager told members “significant” resurfacing schemes have included Carrickfergus Road, Larne, Townhill Road, Portglenone, Crankhill Road, Moorefields Road and Ballycregagh, Ballymena, Tullymore Road, Boughshane and Glebe Road, Ahoghill.