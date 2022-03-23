Poverty crisis already worse than ‘heating or eating’, says UU academic

Lecturer warns NI will feel squeeze much harder than other UK regions

A leading academic has warned that Northern Ireland’s poverty crisis has reached the stage where some people can no longer afford to eat enough or heat their homes.

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick said the general assumption had been that those affected by the shocking hike in living costs were in a heat-or-eat scenario, when the reality is that an increasing number no longer even have that choice.

Dr Fitzpatrick’s sobering comments came on the eve of the Spring Statement, when all eyes will be on Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plan to help the UK before it plunges into an even deeper cost-of-living crisis.

“Destitution is when you can’t afford to heat, eat or maintain basic hygiene, and so many people here are at that point already,” the Ulster University lecturer told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Having examined the whole of the UK, researchers expect the situation here to be much worse here than elsewhere in the UK.

“People won’t be able to put a meal on the table or turn on the lights.”

Fears have been growing recently over rising energy prices and inflation, which have squeezed living costs.

Dr Fitzpatrick said she was angry the issue was not a “bigger political priority” here or elsewhere in the UK.

“I’ve talked to people who haven’t put their house lights on for three days,” she added.

“Some parents haven’t eaten for five days. They haven’t put on the gas. They are in desperation.”

Dr Fitzpatrick said she was frustrated that Stormont had been unable to allocate £300m due to the collapse of the devolved government last month.

“That money could be used to help people going through these hugely difficult times,” she said.

“Our politicians don’t seem to care about the situation.

“There appears to be no political will to take any action on these issues.

“Prices will go up again in April, and there’s £300m sitting hostage in an account doing nothing when people are really struggling.

“People in poverty should not be pawns in the electoral game in the run-up to the May election.”

Separately, a charity boss warned Northern Ireland was on the brink of a cost-of-living catastrophe.

Mary Waide, president of the northern region of St Vincent de Paul, said the crisis was the worst she had ever seen.

“In my 20 years as a volunteer with SVP, I have not before witnessed the depth of poverty that such a diverse range of people are currently experiencing,” she told this newspaper.

“I can’t stress enough the dire situation we are in.

“As the news reports are suggesting, we are not in for [any] respite to this situation any time soon.

“I’m very concerned for the families who are every day having to make impossible choices of whether to put food on the table or heat the home.

“Anyone fearing where they will find the money to fill the oil tank, top up the gas or put electricity in the meter should contact SVP rather than go without.”

Figures provided by the charity show that the number of requests for help with fuel last month increased by a staggering 497% on the same period last year.

Fuel requests were also 152% higher than they were in January of this year.

Calls related to electricity were the highest, closely followed by requests for help with gas and home heating oil from people across Northern Ireland.